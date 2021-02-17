Another round of snow is coming, says NWS

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were getting weary of the last few days of snowfall, we have bad news for you—more is coming.

The National Weather Service says another round of snow is coming Thursday night and Friday, covering almost all of the Inland Northwest except the Lower Columbia Valley.

More snow? Yep, after a brief hiatus, much of the Inland Northwest will see another round of snow from Thursday PM through much of Friday. This round should bring widespread snow to most of the region and could lead to some slow work commutes. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/HsU1gRxsvT — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 16, 2021

Spokane will get between 1–2 inches of snow, Coeur d’Alene 2–3 inches, and the central Idaho Panhandle getting between 4–6 inches. Stevens Pass will get another foot of snow, according to NWS.

