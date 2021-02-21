Another round of snow and cold temps coming at the end of this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week will finally be warming up, but we aren’t out of the woods yet—the National Weather Service says more snow is coming!

Most of the U.S. was battered by a winter storm these past few weeks, and while the Inland Northwest will be getting a reprieve from it the next few days, it will not last.

Sunday into Monday, NWS says temperatures will rise into the 40s and 50s with lows just shy of freezing. They also note this is the first time many places will be above freezing in nearly two weeks.

There will be lots of snowmelt, but not enough to lead to flooding.

Once we get to the end of the week, however, NWS expects another round of snow and freezing temperatures. The rest of the week will be breezy with residual snow.