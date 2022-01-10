Another round of rain and snow Tuesday morning – Mark

Happy Monday!

Here’s what you need to know to start your week:

Today will bring freezing fog in some places

Conditions will be mostly cloudy and cool

Showers are on the way and will continue into Wednesday

Temperatures are starting to warm up

We’ll see some flurries today, which will come in around dinner time.

Today’s highs are in the low to mid-30s for most of the region.

We get cold tonight. Our overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

We will warm back up on Tuesday, though!

A quick hit of flurries moves in Monday afternoon with a cool day on tap.

Rain and snow showers for Tuesday and Wednesday with warming temperatures. Cloudy conditions linger into the weekend with highs above average for most of the week.