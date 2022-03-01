Another rainy night and day ahead – Mark

Showers are welcoming us into March, but we do have some warmer temperatures.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Clouds and a few showers today

More rain is on the way this evenign

Highs are in the mid 50s!

Be prepared for rising rivers and streams

A Flood Watch is in place through Wednesday for North Idaho.

Our highs are well above average for this time of year and it’s like that all across the state.

We’ll get a small break from the rain today with warmer temperatures moving in.

Rain returns tonight and sticks around through Thursday morning then we dry out again for the weekend.