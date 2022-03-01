Another rainy night and day ahead – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Showers are welcoming us into March, but we do have some warmer temperatures.

Tue Mid 12 Things

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Clouds and a few showers today
  • More rain is on the way this evenign
  • Highs are in the mid 50s!
  • Be prepared for rising rivers and streams

Tue Mid 4 Things

A Flood Watch is in place through Wednesday for North Idaho.

Tue Flood Watch

Our highs are well above average for this time of year and it’s like that all across the state.

Tue Hi

We’ll get a small break from the rain today with warmer temperatures moving in.

Rain returns tonight and sticks around through Thursday morning then we dry out again for the weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day

