More fog Wednesday, but changes are ahead – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, January 26:

Patchy fog continues

Cloudy and cool

Rain and snow Sunday

More snow next week

In terms of the weather, our day will be fairly quiet. Conditions will be foggy and cloudy all day.

The region is still encased in patchy fog today. Visibility will be limited in places.

Temperatures will be below average today. Highs for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the low to mid 30s.

These foggy conditions will likely stay through Saturday morning.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the mid 30s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will dip to around 20 degrees.

We will potentially see rain/snow Sunday night with snow showers into Monday morning.