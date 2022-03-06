Another nice weather weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Saturday was great, Sunday should be even better! After all of the rain and dreary skies this past week it’s nice that we caught a break for the weekend.

Temperatures will sink into the 20s overnight with patchy fog again in the morning. Once the fog lifts expect another sunny afternoon with a light breeze out of the north and highs in the upper 40s. We’ll probably see a few 50s again in the afternoon! If you’re traveling over into Montana you may run into some snow showers up in the mountains over the next few days since the weather will be more unsettled over there.

Monday will be warm with highs in the low 50s in Spokane, but clouds will be streaming in ahead of some more active weather for the middle of the week. Cold air over the northern plains will shove some moisture our way and lead to rain and snow starting as early as Monday night and lasting as late as Wednesday morning. Spokane looks like it will see mostly rain or a mix while further east in North Idaho some accumulations look more likely than not on Tuesday.

Once the rain and snow have passed, temperatures will cool off a lot for the middle of the week with teens and some single digit lows on Thursday morning. It is only early March, so no point in putting away the heavier jackets and snow gear just yet!