A partly cloudy and mild Thursday expected – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, February 17:

Thu Am 4 Things

It will be partly cloudy and mild today.

Thu Plan

Temperatures will be above average around the Inland Northwest today.

Thu Highs

These mild conditions will continue into Saturday.

Sunday will be rainy with some mountain snow expected.

Conditions will be drier for next week but much colder. High temperatures will be in the 20s with overnight temperatures into the single digits.

Thu 4 Day

