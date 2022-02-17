A partly cloudy and mild Thursday expected – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, February 17:
It will be partly cloudy and mild today.
Temperatures will be above average around the Inland Northwest today.
These mild conditions will continue into Saturday.
Sunday will be rainy with some mountain snow expected.
Conditions will be drier for next week but much colder. High temperatures will be in the 20s with overnight temperatures into the single digits.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.