Another coronavirus patient dies at Kirkland hospital, marking 17th death in Washington

KING CO., Wash. — Another person has died from COVID-19 at a Kirkland hospital, KOMO News reports.

EvergreenHealth Medical Center reported another death Saturday afternoon, KOMO News Cole Miller reports. This marks 17 deaths in Washington state, 13 of which have been at the hospital.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, there are 103 cases of the virus in the state.

Of those cases, 71 are in King County and 27 in Snohomish. Grant, Jefferson, Pierce and Clark counties have all reported one case. A 67-year-old woman tested presumptive positive in Kittitas County on Saturday.

Two people are under investigation for the virus in Spokane, and are currently in isolation while awaiting results.

