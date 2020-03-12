Another King County resident dies from coronavirus, additional 36 cases confirmed in that area

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KING CO., Wash. — Another person has died from coronavirus in King County, Seattle and King County Public Health said on Thursday.

This makes 27 deaths from the virus in that area.

The number of confirmed cases in King County rose to 270 on Thursday. That’s an additional 36 cases than the Washington State Department of Health reported the day before.

