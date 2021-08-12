Another hot, smoky day on the way – Mark

Another hot, smoky day is on the way for the Inland Northwest.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for toady:

  • Our excessive heat warning remains in place
  • It will be hot and hazy through Saturday
  • Saturday brings a breezy evening
  • Relief comes with a big cool down next week.

Here’s your dayplanner: 73 this morning, then dipping into the mid 90s by this evening. Plain smoky and HOT.

We’re experiencing unhealthy air quality this morning, but it should improve a little by mid-day.

Here are some helpful tips to help your lungs in all of this smoke:

  • Keep windows and doors closed to keep clean air inside
  • Use the recirculate option on your indoor and car AC
  • Reduce your time in smoky area
  • Avoid vigorous outdoor activity

The heat remains but the winds are carrying more smoke over our area, which should improve later today. The heat continues through Saturday with a cold front moving in Sunday. Next week starts off very mild.

