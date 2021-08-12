Another hot, smoky day on the way – Mark
Another hot, smoky day is on the way for the Inland Northwest.
Here are your 4 Things to Know for toady:
- Our excessive heat warning remains in place
- It will be hot and hazy through Saturday
- Saturday brings a breezy evening
- Relief comes with a big cool down next week.
Here’s your dayplanner: 73 this morning, then dipping into the mid 90s by this evening. Plain smoky and HOT.
We’re experiencing unhealthy air quality this morning, but it should improve a little by mid-day.
Here are some helpful tips to help your lungs in all of this smoke:
- Keep windows and doors closed to keep clean air inside
- Use the recirculate option on your indoor and car AC
- Reduce your time in smoky area
- Avoid vigorous outdoor activity
The heat remains but the winds are carrying more smoke over our area, which should improve later today. The heat continues through Saturday with a cold front moving in Sunday. Next week starts off very mild.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.