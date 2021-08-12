Another hot, smoky day on the way – Mark

Another hot, smoky day is on the way for the Inland Northwest.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for toady:

Our excessive heat warning remains in place

It will be hot and hazy through Saturday

Saturday brings a breezy evening

Relief comes with a big cool down next week.

Here’s your dayplanner: 73 this morning, then dipping into the mid 90s by this evening. Plain smoky and HOT.

We’re experiencing unhealthy air quality this morning, but it should improve a little by mid-day.

Here are some helpful tips to help your lungs in all of this smoke:

Keep windows and doors closed to keep clean air inside

Use the recirculate option on your indoor and car AC

Reduce your time in smoky area

Avoid vigorous outdoor activity

The heat remains but the winds are carrying more smoke over our area, which should improve later today. The heat continues through Saturday with a cold front moving in Sunday. Next week starts off very mild.