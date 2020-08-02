Another hot day in the forecast, followed by a cool down for Monday – Katerina

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a warm day across the region on Saturday, but not quite as warm as what we’ve been seeing in previous days! It looks like we’re going to warm up even more heading into Sunday.

SUNDAY PLANNER: We're warming up a bit heading into tomorrow with our high for the day reaching 94 degrees! Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ceY93HQzHQ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 1, 2020

Our high for the day in Spokane is expected to reach 94 degrees. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies throughout the day. We’re expecting to heat up across the region, with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.

SUNDAY'S HIGHS: Looks like we have another day of upper 80s and 90s in the forecast! We're expecting widespread sunshine to go along with those warm temps. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/VdPOZBTOHx — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 1, 2020

However, that warm up will be short-lived. A cold front will move through the region on Monday, bringing us cooler temperatures and the chance for mountain showers.

7-DAY FORECAST: We have another day of 90 degree temps, followed by a cool down for the start of our work week. We're expecting mostly dry conditions, with a chance for mountain showers on Monday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/YzRCx3WXY3 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) August 1, 2020

