Another hot day in the forecast, followed by a cool down for Monday – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a warm day across the region on Saturday, but not quite as warm as what we’ve been seeing in previous days! It looks like we’re going to warm up even more heading into Sunday.
Our high for the day in Spokane is expected to reach 94 degrees. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies throughout the day. We’re expecting to heat up across the region, with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s.
However, that warm up will be short-lived. A cold front will move through the region on Monday, bringing us cooler temperatures and the chance for mountain showers.
