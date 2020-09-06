Another hot day, followed by a major cool down for Labor Day! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be a great day to hit the pool! Get ready for another hot day of upper 80s and 90s for Sunday.

SUNDAY'S HIGHS: It's going to be a hot Sunday across the region! Temperatures will sit mostly in the upper 80s and 90s. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/ayrWn9sfV5 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 6, 2020

SUNDAY PLANNER: It's time to hit the pool and get the grill going! It looks like we could reach the 90s in Spokane with sunny skies. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/mJoMiIAUKs — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 6, 2020

Our high in Spokane could reach 91 degrees, just a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Saturday. We’re expecting sunny skies all throughout the day!

However, those hot temps won’t last too long. Get ready for a major shift in the forecast just in time for Labor Day.

PLANNING FORECAST: Wow! Look at what a difference just one day can make. We'll see a significant drop in temperatures from Sunday into Labor Day. Many portions of the Inland NW will be under a Fire Weather Watch starting Monday morning. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/vDAqiHjgdE — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) September 6, 2020

A strong cold front is expected to move through just in time for the holiday, dropping our temperatures into the 70s. We’ll most likely see gusty winds, increased fire danger, and blowing dust in some areas. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Monday morning.

