Another hot day, followed by a major cool down for Labor Day! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s going to be a great day to hit the pool! Get ready for another hot day of upper 80s and 90s for Sunday.
Our high in Spokane could reach 91 degrees, just a few degrees warmer than what we saw on Saturday. We’re expecting sunny skies all throughout the day!
However, those hot temps won’t last too long. Get ready for a major shift in the forecast just in time for Labor Day.
A strong cold front is expected to move through just in time for the holiday, dropping our temperatures into the 70s. We’ll most likely see gusty winds, increased fire danger, and blowing dust in some areas. A Fire Weather Watch will go into effect Monday morning.
