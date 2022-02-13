Another great weather weekend! – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Another glorious February weekend is upon us with warm temperatures and ample sunshine! The clear skies and calmer winds over the past couple of days have left things to get frosty in the morning as temperatures sink well into the 20s. We’ll see that again on Sunday morning with some spots north of Spokane dipping into the teens before sunrise.

Sunday will start out gorgeous and sunny, but look for some clouds to start moving in late in the day. It should make for a nice sunset! Temperatures will again reach the upper 40s with 50s around the Palouse and L-C Valley.

Sunday looks like the last totally perfect day for a little bit as the pattern gets more unsettled next week. That starts with some rain or a mix of rain and snow on Monday depending on where you live. Grab the umbrella or raincoat for lunchtime and the drive home from work. We’ll see some light snow on the passes, nothing major.

Mountain snow showers will continue Monday night and linger off-and-on for most of next week in the high country of North Idaho. In the valleys conditions will be pretty quiet after Monday with a bit more of a mix of clouds and sun than the perfect sunshine we’ve seen recently. Temperatures won’t change much, we’ll still be in the 40s next week, but we won’t be flirting with 50 after this weekend for a little bit.