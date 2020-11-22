Another gorgeous Sunday! Changes on the way for the work week – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Get ready for ANOTHER day of sunshine! It’s going to be gorgeous outside with temperatures in the 40s across the region.
Our high for the day will reach 44 degrees in Spokane. We’ll start to see more cloud cover roll in later in the afternoon. A storm system moves in Sunday evening, bringing us a slight chance for light to moderate snow in the mountains. We have a 20% chance to see some snow in the valleys.
That snow could stick around into the start of our work week. Temperatures will also drop with the arrival of that storm system. We’ll get a break from that wet weather Tuesday, with another chance for rain/snow mix on Wednesday.
