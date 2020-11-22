Another gorgeous Sunday! Changes on the way for the work week – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Get ready for ANOTHER day of sunshine! It’s going to be gorgeous outside with temperatures in the 40s across the region.

SUNDAY PLANNER: We'll start off chilly, but we'll gradually make our way up to the 40s in Spokane. We're expecting sunshine on and off throughout the day. Slight chance for snow in the forecast after 11 p.m. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/jF1LwrFeXl — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 22, 2020

Our high for the day will reach 44 degrees in Spokane. We’ll start to see more cloud cover roll in later in the afternoon. A storm system moves in Sunday evening, bringing us a slight chance for light to moderate snow in the mountains. We have a 20% chance to see some snow in the valleys.

4 THINGS TO KNOW: It's going to be a calm night across the Inland Northwest. Be aware of areas of patchy freezing fog later tonight. We have another day of sunshine for Sunday, with the possibility of light snow Sunday night into Monday. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/M8suMTGQ7E — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 22, 2020

PLANNING FORECAST: Make sure you soak up the sunshine tomorrow… because Sunday night into Monday we have a chance for some snow! Right now the percentages are looking small, but it's still there. We'll also see a drop in temperatures as we head into the work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/5q0gnoJcgg — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 22, 2020

That snow could stick around into the start of our work week. Temperatures will also drop with the arrival of that storm system. We’ll get a break from that wet weather Tuesday, with another chance for rain/snow mix on Wednesday.

