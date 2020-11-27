Another gorgeous day, just in time for Black Friday shopping! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Friday! I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. It was a gorgeous day to celebrate with loved ones (safely, of course). Today is going to be ANOTHER beautiful day!
It’s going to be a good day to shop local. We could see some areas of patchy fog, but otherwise things are looking good. We’ll see some sunshine throughout the day with temperatures in the 40s in most places.
Those temperatures are going to stick around into the weekend. You have the green light to spend this weekend outside! Temperatures will stay nearly identical throughout the weekend with sunshine on and off throughout the day.
