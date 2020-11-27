Another gorgeous day, just in time for Black Friday shopping! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – Happy Friday! I hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving. It was a gorgeous day to celebrate with loved ones (safely, of course). Today is going to be ANOTHER beautiful day!

4 THINGS TO KNOW: Happy Black Friday! It's going to be another gorgeous day across the region. We're expecting a little bit of early morning fog. Otherwise expect sunny skies! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/jKJruFxkpQ — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 27, 2020

It’s going to be a good day to shop local. We could see some areas of patchy fog, but otherwise things are looking good. We’ll see some sunshine throughout the day with temperatures in the 40s in most places.

TODAY'S HIGHS: Temperatures will be comfortable today with most places reaching the 40s. Enjoy that sunshine while it lasts! We have changes heading into next week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/UI7MHveqeu — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 27, 2020

Those temperatures are going to stick around into the weekend. You have the green light to spend this weekend outside! Temperatures will stay nearly identical throughout the weekend with sunshine on and off throughout the day.

OUTDOOR OUTLOOK: Here's the green light to spend your weekend enjoying the outdoors! We'll have partly sunny skies with temperatures nearly identical for most of the weekend. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/m7gTmn7hv4 — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) November 27, 2020

