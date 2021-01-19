Dense fog could impact your morning commute – Mark

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

This advisory is issued when fog reduces visibility to an eighth of a mile or less over a widespread area.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 19:

After the fog burns off, expect sun and a few clouds.

Expect some slippery conditions and low visibility.

Temperatures are just a bit above average today.

More fog returns tomorrow morning. Clouds and cooler temperatures roll in at the end of week with highs in the low 30s. Our best chance of light snow will be on Sunday.