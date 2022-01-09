Another dose of sunshine on Sunday – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It sure was nice to see some sun on Saturday, and we’re getting more on Sunday! Mixed cloud cover tonight will drop some parts of northern Washington into the teens in the morning, while cloudier spots will stay in the low 20s. A couple of snow flurries are possible overnight around the Selkirks on both sides of the state line.

Sunday will be a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a great day to get some outside time in. High temperatures will reach the low 30s.

This is the calmest weather we’ve had in weeks and we expect this pattern to keep kicking through next week. A storm system will hit west of the Cascades on Monday but won’t bring anything besides cloudy skies and a few mountain snow showers to the Inland Northwest.

Clear skies on Sunday night ahead of that system should drop temperatures well into the teens on Monday morning. The week ahead looks mild with highs above freezing once we get into the middle of the week. After all of the crazy weather over the past few weeks it’s great that we get a break.

