Another day of triple digits for the Inland Northwest -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another hot day in the Inland Northwest! Prepare yourself, we are expecting low 100s throughout the region.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. This gives you an idea of how much longer we can expect high heat throughout the forecast.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

Average high temperature this time of year in Spokane is 83 degrees. We’ll get to the 80s by Thursday, but we have to get through the next few days of low 100s and 90s first. This weekend is looking like upper 80s and low 90s, a little more comfortable than last weekend.

100 degrees this afternoon in Spokane. Hottest city in our part of the region will be Lewiston, they’re expecting a high of 106.

Be safe and have a great Monday! -Nikki