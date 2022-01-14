A Dense Fog Advisory covers the region – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to know for Friday, Januar7 14:

Dense Fog Advisory in place

Very slick roads

More fog Saturday

No storms in sight

Dense fog is covering the region, prompting a Dense Fog Advisory. Be prepared for visibility of a half mile or less and slick roads.

Some areas will see low clouds and fog, but conditions will be dry.

Prepare for limited visibility all over the region.

Temperatures will be above average for today and the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 30s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

The Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon with low clouds and sun breaks expected.

Temperatures will be warmer than average with more morning fog Saturday.

We’ll stay in the upper 30s all weekend and next week. No storms are moving in!