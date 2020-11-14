Another Coeur d’Alene school temporarily shifts to remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge among staff

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools has temporarily shifted another one of its schools to online learning, citing staff shortages due to COVID-19.

The district moved Venture High School to the red risk category on Friday, meaning teachers and students will work remotely until further notice. According to the district, the goal is to have students back in the classroom by November 30.

Of the 17 teachers at Venture High School, more than half will be in quarantine next week, according to Teresa Kaiser, the school’s principal.

Kaiser says they have been trying to fill as many positions as possible with substitute teachers, but the school has reached a “critical” faculty shortage recently.

It’s a similar situation at Northwest Expedition Academy, where Coeur d’Alene Public Schools announced a temporary shift to remote learning earlier this week, with over 25% of the school’s staff out sick because of COVID-19.

The district also announced middle schoolers will only attend class two days a week in response to the growing number of cases within the district.

