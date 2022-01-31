Another batch of free COVID tests now available for Washingtonians

by Erin Robinson

OLYMPIA, Wash. – If you weren’t able to get free COVID tests from the state earlier this month, you now have another chance.

The Washington State Department of Health reopened the statewide portal that allows people to order COVID-19 rapid tests online, then have them shipped to their doorsteps.

Washington state residents can click here to order up to five tests. They will be delivered at no cost, but only while supplies last. When more supplies become available, the state will open the portal again.

The state first opened the portal on January 21. Within eight hours, 1.4 million tests had been claimed. Those tests were shipped out to 340,000 households and the DOH anticipates another 120,000 households will be served with this batch.

“We are thrilled to be able to open the portal for the second time this month to increase access to these tests statewide,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “We thank our partners at Care Evolution and Amazon for their support in making this happen.”

“Increasing access to rapid tests is an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, because when more people use home tests, they’re able to limit their contact with others when they test positive,” said Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach. “Knowing your status is key – if you test positive, you should stay home from school or work.”

