Another baby orca born to endangered Puget Sound pod

ASSOCIATED PRESS by ASSOCIATED PRESS

Center for Whale Research via CNN

SEATTLE (AP) — The Center for Whale Research has confirmed that another baby orca has been born to a pod of endangered southern resident orcas that frequent Puget Sound.

It’s the second calf born this month for J pod, according to director Ken Balcomb, who confirmed the birth in a text message to The Seattle Times on Friday.

He says the mother is a whale known as J41. J35, the orca also known as Tahlequah, gave birth to a male calf on Sept. 4. Mother and baby were seen this week romping and feeding. Tahlequah raised worldwide concern in 2018 when her calf died shortly after birth and she carried it for 17 days and more than 1,000 miles.

COPYRIGHT 2020THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.