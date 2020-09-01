Another 50 cases of COVID-19 reported in Whitman County

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Another 50 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in people living in Whitman County.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 18 females and eight males between the ages of 0-19 had contracted the virus. Another eight women and 15 men between the ages of 20-30 and one man between the ages of 40-59 were also diagnosed.

All patients are stable and self-isolating.

Whitman County has seen an influx of cases as students return to Pullman for the start of the school year. The county has reported 559 cases since the start of the pandemic, with the majority of those cases being diagnosed in the past week.

The county remains in phase 3, which limits social gatherings to fewer than 10 people. Over the weekend, the Pullman Police Department issued eight citations to people holding parties and violating state mandates.

