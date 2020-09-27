Another 5-touchdown game from Russell Wilson, defense holds on final play to beat Dallas 38-31

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

Tyler Lockett scored a career-high three touchdown passes in the first half against Dallas. Courtesy: FOX (NFL)

SEATTLE — Instead of needing a fourth-quarter comeback, the Seattle Seahawks are making a habit in 2020 of building a big lead and letting their opponent catch up at the end of games.

For the second week in a row, the defense needed a stop in the final possession, as Dak Prescott was intercepted on a hail mary by Ryan Neal, someone elevated from the practice squad yesterday.

Russell Wilson had another five touchdown game, as the Seahawks win 38-31.

The Dallas Cowboys had lost five straight road games, and visited a fan-less Century Link Stadium Sunday.

For all the diversity Seattle’s offense has been praised for, Russell Wilson played favorites early. Tyler Lockett caught three touchdown passes in one half, a career high to help the Seahawks to a 23-15 lead at halftime. The first was a 43-yard bomb from Wilson, the next two were one-yard passes at the goal line.

Almost every touchdown pass seemed to be wide open for Seattle, maybe because they were working against an injured Cowboys’ secondary.

Dallas scored on an Ezekiel Elliot one-yard rush, and then a 40-yard strike from Dak Prescott to Cedrick Wilson.

One may argue that the highlight, or lowlight if you’re a Seahawks fan, was a fumble touchback committed by wide receiver DK Metcalf in the first quarter. What could have been a 62-yard touchdown and another great connection between Russell Wilson and his second-year receiver turned into this:

DK Metcalf fumbles the score away after TOASTING Trevon Diggs pic.twitter.com/7CTPILG3TO — PFF (@PFF) September 27, 2020

Seattle came out of the locker room and scored in 45 seconds. Former Idaho Vandal Benson Mayowa recovered a fumble from Prescott after a strip-sack by Jarran Reed. Wilson rutend that into a Jacob Hollister one-yard score, and broke some records while taking a 30-15 lead.

Russell Wilson to Jacob Hollister from 1 yard out. That's Russell Wilson's fourth TD of the game and 13th of the season, tying Patrick Mahomes' record from 2018 for the most in NFL history through a team's first three games. Seahawks extend their lead to 30-15. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 27, 2020

But the Cowboys weren’t ready to pack up and go home yet. In the third quarter, Prescott hit Wilson again for a 42-yard score, then Michael Gallup for 43 yards in the fourth quarter for another touchdown. Dallas took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter after a 42-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal.

After making a showboat-style mistake early, DK Metcalf was trusted in crunch time. Wilson threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game with under two minutes to go, hitting Metcalf in stride for a 29-yard strike, helping Seattle take a 38-31 lead after a successful two-point conversion to Jacob Hollister.

That left over a minute for Prescott to try and even things up, but Seattle’s defense made the stop

