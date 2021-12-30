Another 2 inches of snow expected to fall in Spokane Thursday – Mark

According to the National Weather Service, another two inches of snow is expected to fall in Spokane Thursday afternoon.

10 am: Next round of snow is almost to #Spokane. About another 2" is forecast through the afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/EDpzyvZynx — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 30, 2021

Here’s a look at how the rest of your day will play out:

Your 4 Things to Know include:

Light snow showers

Single digit temperatures tonight

Sub-zero temperatures start Saturday

Warmer temperatures next week

Highs today will be in the low 20s and upper teens for the Inland Northwest.

Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits.

Friday is expected to be even colder, with highs in the lower teens.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with a partly cloudy Friday.

Saturday will start bitter cold and warm to 17 degrees.

Next week will be warmer with back to average temperatures expected.