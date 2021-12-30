Another 2 inches of snow expected to fall in Spokane Thursday – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

According to the National Weather Service, another two inches of snow is expected to fall in Spokane Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how the rest of your day will play out:

Your 4 Things to Know include:

  • Light snow showers
  • Single digit temperatures tonight
  • Sub-zero temperatures start Saturday
  • Warmer temperatures next week

Highs today will be in the low 20s and upper teens for the Inland Northwest.

Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits.

Friday is expected to be even colder, with highs in the lower teens.

Tonight will be cloudy and cold with a partly cloudy Friday.

Saturday will start bitter cold and warm to 17 degrees.

Next week will be warmer with back to average temperatures expected.

