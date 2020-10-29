Another 128 people test positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho, 112 people in Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Another 128 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Idaho and one more person has died, health officials reported Thursday.

The new cases make a total of 5,453 people who have tested positive for the virus in the Idaho Panhandle. 77% of those cases have been reported out of Kootenai County.

Coeur d’Alene City Council members approved a mask mandate on Monday to help curb that spread. City leaders said they will focus on education, but violators could face up to a $100 fine for not following the order.

In Spokane, another 112 people tested positive on Thursday. There are now a total of 9,720 people who have contracted the virus in Spokane County. 203 people have died.

Health officials have said recent surges in cases are not from increased testing, but an increase in transmission during what they’re calling a “fall surge” in Washington.

READ: Spokane County’s rise in cases not from increase in testing, but from increased transmission

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.