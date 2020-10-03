Another 119 people test positive for COVID-19 in Spokane, 19 more in North Idaho

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another 119 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County since health officials last reported.

The new positive tests mark the second highest spike Spokane has seen in recent weeks. The Spokane Regional Health District reported an additional 122 people to test positive on September 23, marking the most cases Spokane had seen since early-August.

There are now 7,353 people who have tested positive for the virus in Spokane. 171 have died.

In North Idaho, 19 more people have tested positive on Friday. According to the Panhandle Health District, a total of 3,560 people have tested positive and 59 have died from the virus.

The SRHD updates cases each weekday. You can keep track of them HERE.

