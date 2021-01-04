Another 10 inches of snow expected on Snoqualmie Pass Monday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Another round of snow is on the way for Snoqualmie Pass.

The forecast is calling for up to 10 inches of new snowfall between Monday afternoon and evening. This comes after storms brought 18 inches of snow to the pass over the weekend.

The first Monday of 2021 & it's going be a snowy one! Forecast calling for snow this afternoon into this evening with up to 10 inches of new snowfall. Pls slow down, increase following distance & have traction tires. Chains required now both directions except AWD/4WD. pic.twitter.com/s3aqD4CRJU — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 4, 2021

The heavy snowfall caused multiple slide-offs and crashes, which forced WSDOT to temporarily close the pass overnight on Saturday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking that drivers slow down, increase their following distance and be prepared with traction tires. Chains are already required in both directions except for all-wheel and four-wheel drive vehicles.

RELATED: Snoqualmie Pass gets 18 inches of snow over the weekend, bracing for more

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.