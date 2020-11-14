Annual report shows some positive trends for VA health care, suicide prevention efforts overall

SPOKANE, Wash.– The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released the 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report this week. It documents an analyses of veteran suicide from 2005-2018.

The data showed the number of veterans who died by suicide in 2018 did exceed the number reported in 2017, but it was not a significant increase. According to the report, the average number of veteran suicides per day rose from 16.6 in 2005 to 17.6 in 2018. From 2017 to 2018, it rose from 17.5 to 17.6.

The report tracked some positive trends related to VA health care and suicide prevention efforts overall. In 2018, the rate of suicide among veterans who received recent VA care decreased by 2.4 percent. That increased among veterans who did not engage in VA care.

Dr. Julia Mackaronis said the data indicates services are making a difference. Mackaronis serves as the general mental health program manager in behavioral health services at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

“The ray of hope that I want to inject for folks is how when people engage in care, their risk of suicide goes down,” Mackaronis said.

Mackaronis also emphasized the valuable, and in some cases, unique programs offered in Spokane. Currently, the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center offers virtual interactive suicide prevention training to community providers and is participating in the WA State Governor’s Challenge to End Veteran Suicide. A spokesperson for the center also said they are increasing awareness and needs for lethal means safety and safety planning.

While the recent report shows some strides, there is more work to be done. Mackaronis said it is important that people continue to remove the stigma around seeking care for mental health.

“One of the things we can do, all of us, to reduce that stigma, is to make it something we talk about with our loved ones more regularly,” Mackaronis said.

That’s a conversation Vietnam veteran Michael Zorn has with other veterans. He said he was among the first mentors in the Grandstaff VA Medical Center’s mentor program. He continues that work among people he meets outside of the VA. Zorn explained that it’s critical the community invest time and money in supporting veterans and understanding where they’re coming from.

“We have to remember veterans have their own culture,” Zorn said. “They are a changed individual because of their life’s experiences.

There is a veterans crisis line available 24/7. You can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 for support.

