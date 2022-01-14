Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity rally, march canceled because of COVID surge
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day unity rally and march have been canceled because of the recent surge in COVID cases.
The in-person events may not be happening, but there are still ways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.
Spokane’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center offered a few ideas:
Donate to the Lasting Legacy Campaign
This year’s holiday marks 27 years of the service that celebrates Dr. King’s life and legacy. People are encouraged to donate $27 or more to the campaign, which will benefit the center’s food bank.
People can donate online or text MLKJR2022 to 44321.
Create Winter Packages for Families
The following items are needed:
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Gloves
- Disposable face masks
- Adult socks
- Granola bars
- Hats
Place one item each into a Ziploc bag.
Donate to the Food Drive
A food drive will be underway from January 14-31. The food bank is in need of brown rice, whole-wheat pasta noodles and whole week bread.
Food can be donated at the MLK Center (500 S Stone) Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Participate in the Run for Justice 5K Virtual Race
Run a 5K for justice. Runners, joggers and walkers can run anytime and anyplace between January 17 and January 31.
Donate a Book
January is National Book Month. People are encouraged to donate a children’s book from the MLK Center’s book list.
