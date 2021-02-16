Annual ‘Mardi Bras’ event helps collect basic supplies for homeless women in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 1,800 women experience homelessness in Spokane each day and Transitions’ is working to help meet their basic needs with their “Mardi Bras” event.

The annual event, which kicked off Tuesday, is a fundraising and awareness campaign. Undergarments and hygiene products can often be difficult for homeless women to access and Mardi Bras seeks to help lift that burden.

All items collected through the fundraiser will go directly to women in Spokane through Hope House and Transitions’ Women’s Hearth.

The following items are needed:

Bras

Underwear

Bus passes

Socks

Tampons

Deoderant

Monetary donations are also welcome and provide the following:

$5 – Deoderant and dignity

$10 – A box of tampons

$25 – A new bra and underwear

$50 – New socks for warmer feet

$100 – 25 bus passes

If you would like to donate items, you can drop them off during a drive-thru collection on Saturday, February 20. The collection will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grocery Outlet on 3rd Ave. Monetary donations can be given through this link or you can purchase and mail items directly from this Amazon wish list.

