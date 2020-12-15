Annie J. Sheldon

Annie J. Shelden (85) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at home on December 7, 2020. She was born to John and Delphina (Leitz) Woodruff on June 12, 1935 in St. Maries. Annie grew up and attended school in Plummer, ID.

In 1953 she met Wilbur “Bill” Shelden at a dance at the Grange Hall in Plummer. She was his first and only girlfriend. The couple married on October 3, 1953 in Coeur d’ Alene and they made their home in Plummer. In 1968 Bill’s work took the family to Bandon, OR. Their stay was short lived, and they returned to Idaho moving to St. Maries. Annie went to work as a Janitor for the St. Maries school district and she also helped Bill at the Cooperative Supply. Bill and Annie obtained the highway contract mail route delivering mail from St. Maries to Avery and they delivered mail on this route for 12 years.

They then moved to Tensed where Annie worked as a home maker; however, she helped Bill take care of the Senior Centers in Tensed and Plummer for North Idaho Community Action. After 14 years in the Tensed area, they relocated to Avery. Annie went to work as a Janitor cleaning both the Avery and Calder schools. She retired after 17 years in the school district. Annie was a woman who was loved and adored by everyone. She equally loved and cherished her family. Her children remember a lot of fun trips camping and fishing. Wherever Bill and Annie could pitch a tent, they did. She loved to metal detect, huckleberry pick, and fly fish for brook trout. Bill kept their yard perfectly groomed and Annie enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.

After Bill died at the end of 2018, Annie had a bucket list of places she wanted to travel. She loaded up in the car with her granddaughter Melody and her husband Roger, and they road tripped all over the Western United States. She enjoyed going on these trips and seeing all of the sights. She also loved the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Annie is survived by her children Cynthia (John) Moe of St. Maries, Janet Altman (Duane Allen) of St. Maries, and Delbert Shelden of Post Falls, and her sister Rose Frederick of Coeur d’ Alene. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, her brother John Woodruff, and 2 infant brothers. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.