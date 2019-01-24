Annice Leone Schofield

Annice Leone Schofield died January 16, 2019, in Newport, Washington.

She was born May 24, 1921 at Salmon, Idaho, to Watts and Elsie Waddington. She was predeceased by her husband Adrian Schofield, who died August 17, 1957.

Annice’s children; Rose Gagnon, Ianna Woltering (deceased), Duane Schofield, Glen Schofield, and Sam Schofield (deceased). She has seventeen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Annice’s siblings are Watts Waddington (deceased), Claire Hawn (deceased), John Waddington (deceased), Jim Waddington (deceased), Jean Tomita (deceased), Duane Waddington (deceased), Rose Dockter, Philip Waddington (deceased), Charles Waddington (deceased), and Carolyn Barsalou.

Annice worked as a postal deliverer, in auto parts sales, for the City of Cusick, and as a Cusick school cook to support her family. She was especially known as a dedicated servant of Jesus Christ, her Savior. She was also devoted to her family and a friend to the community. She studied at the Inland Empire School of the Bible. She like to do deep investigation of the Bible doctrines, live a simple life, and avoid entanglements.

A memorial service is being planned for May 24, 2019, at 1:00 at Dalkena Community Church. Please contact Glen Schofield at fcglen01@msn.com for arrangements.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

