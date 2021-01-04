Anne T. Hathaway (82) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at her home on December 27, 2020. She was born to Elie and Mary Bessette on July 25, 1938 in Providence, RI.

It is with a very heavy heart that we announce heaven received an angel. Anne went to heaven to be with other family members and friends. Her family will all deeply miss her, and she will never ever be forgotten.

We love you to the heavens and back! Anne is survived by her husband Ervin at the home they share with their daughter in Plummer, ID; children Patti (Cary) Mabon of Atwater, CA, Ron (Sue) Hathaway of Saratoga Springs, NY, Fran Chambard of Plummer, ID, Robin (Kevin) Donaldson of La Grande, OR, and Joe (Denise Park) Hathaway of Corona, CA; siblings Jerry Bessette, Jackie Bessette, Kathy Frances, and Dottie Oakland. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her children Ann Marie Hathaway, Jim Hathaway, and David Hathaway.