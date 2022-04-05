Ann Curry holds press conference in Pullman prior to accepting Murrow award from WSU

by 4 News Now Staff

On the campus of Washington State University, Monday, April 4, 2022. Credit: WSU News

By Eliza Callis, WSU News

Journalist Ann Curry spoke about the challenges and achievements of her career and future of journalism to students at a press conference Monday, April 4 in Pullman.

Curry is in Pullman to accept the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication’s 46th Murrow Symposium.

The Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award honors journalists committed to excellence in their fields that epitomize the career of Edward R. Murrow. Recipients of the award present a public address at the symposium.

At Monday’s press conference, Curry was asked questions by students and discussed work-life balance, career motivations, the mental health of reporters, being a woman in journalism, and ethical storytelling.

When asked about the future of journalism, Curry told students that she had a lot of hope for the future generation’s reporters.

“I think that your generation of young, rising journalists is fully awake, in a way past generations have not been, to reasons why truth must be defended,” she said.

Curry’s career has focused on humanitarian work and telling stories of those suffering from refugee crises, natural disasters, or war for more than 30 years. She has reported globally in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, becoming a leader in amplifying the voices of those who are underrepresented in the media.

“If you want to be a hard-news journalist, you have to be a fighter,” she said.

Curry told a story about when she asked her father what she should do with her life and he told her she should pursue a career that provides service and help to someone else. She said she sees journalism as a service job, like an EMT or doctor.

Curry worked for NBC News for 25 years until she left in 2015 to launch her own multi-platform media startup. She worked first as a correspondent for NBC in Chicago and then as the second-longest serving news anchor for the Today Show.

“Curry’s work stands as a testament to using communication for the common good. I am particularly impressed with her consistent, in-depth reporting on stories concerning the human condition throughout her extensive career,” Bruce Pinkleton, dean of WSU’s College of Communication told WSU Insider.

Curry ended the press conference by thanking and applauding the audience.

On Tuesday, Curry will give her keynote speech and accept the Lifetime Achievement award.

