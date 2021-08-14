Animals stayed cool in Tacoma area heat wave

by Matthew Kincanon

TACOMA, Wash. — These past couple days, the Tacoma area experienced a heat wave with temperatures nearing 100 degrees and keepers at both Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville had to find ways to keep the animals cool.

Like many kids on a hot day, Northwest Trek said the 3-year-old grizzly bears plunged, splashed and wrestled in the water. The bears got to have a 7-feet-deep pool all to themselves.

“We love watching the bears enjoy their pool,” said keeper Haley Withers at Northwest Trek. “When the temperature is this high, we give them constant access to the water.”

Withers ensured the gray wolves got a big tub full of cold water to splash in as well. Northwest Trek said the wolves have thick fur, and seem to appreciate the extra help to cool off. But, like other canine species, they can also regulate their body temperature by panting.

A favorite treat among the animals Northwest Trek said is ice, to help them chill out. They added wolverines enjoyed rolling around and digging through the ice.

At Point Defiance Zoo, a 2-month-old penguin chick named Rio started learning how to swim behind-the-scenes.

“Just in time for the warm weather, Rio’s waterproof feathers came in,” said staff biologist Cindy Roberts at Point Defiance. “That means we can start to teach him how to swim safely in a shallow pool.”

Point Defiance said the rest of the penguin colony will be spending a lot of time in their own pool at the Zoo’s Penguin Point.

Both zoos said the safety and well-being of the animals is the keepers’ number one priority, and they offer all of the animals at both sister places round-the-clock access to shade and fresh water. Also, the animals get lots of ice treats like “fishsicles” or “bloodsicles.” They’re not the kind of popsicles people would go for, but the zoos said they are devoured by many of the animals.

