Angler breaks record by reeling in 24-inch cutthroat from Priest Lake

PRIEST LAKE, Idaho — A Spokane angler has set a new catch-and-release state record from Priest Lake.

Madison Nackos hooked a 24-inch cutthroat trout while fishing on May 29. Her catch beat the previous record of 21 inches set by Tom Weadick in 2020.

Westslope cutthroat trout are native to much of Idaho’s Panhandle Region and can be found in lakes and streams across North Idaho.

