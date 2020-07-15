Angela Marie Romanos

Angela Marie Romanos left her earthly shell unexpectedly, to be with her Savior on June 27, 2020. Angie was born in Torrance, CA, July 22, 1979 to Tiki Wiese and Frank Romanos Sr.. Angie grew up in the Newport area. She had fond memories of visiting her grandparents, father, and aunts and uncles in California, as a child with her mother and brother. Growing up, Angie loved to play her records, listen to music, reading, and watch her favorite movies. She enjoyed sitting around a campfire with a group of friends and fishing on the Pend Oreille River.

Angie adored spending time with her family. No matter what event it was, she would always bring a tasty dish, a homemade gift, or a treasure she found along the way. Angie was generous with her love and wore her heart on her sleeve. Angie had an unforgettable laugh and creative spirit. Her genuine character and old soul left a mark on everyone she crossed paths with. She loved all walks of life, held an open acceptance to those she met, and did not judge others. Angie valued and depended on her faith in God and relied on her Bible as a guide in her journey. Angie left this world far too soon and we will miss her every day.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Tiki Wiese, her grandmother, Virginia Maltby, and her grandfather, Jose Romanos Sr.. She is survived by her children, Jonas (Amanda), Noah (Tori), Samuel, Timmy, Paris and John, grandson, Mateo Campbell, brother and sister-in-law, Frank Romanos Jr. and Cheyanne Bradbury, sister, Eleece Kennedy, grandfather, George Maltby of Newport, father and stepmother Frank and Barbie Romanos, aunt, Julie Romanos, and grandmother, Esperanza Romanos of California. Angie also leaves behind numerous cousins and countless friends.

Please join us in a celebration for Angie’s life on August 8, 2020 at 12:00, at Wyatt’s Park in Blanchard, Idaho. We will be serving a BBQ style luncheon immediately after the outdoor service.