Andrus Fire evacuation levels brought down to Level 2

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Greater Spokane County Emergency Management

CHENEY, Wash. — Due to progress in fighting the Andrus Fire in Cheney, evacuation levels have been brought down to Level 2.

Level 2 means make plans and get ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Because the levels were lowered, Spokane County Fire District 3 said roads that were previously closed are now open, but only to local residents.

They said fire crews will continue working through the night looking for hot spots and further securing the containment line. Around 188 firefighters from across the state are working on it.

There have been no injuries are structures lost.

The fire district said Red Cross is coordinating a shelter at Medical Lake High School for evacuees and Spokane County Fairgrounds is open for livestock.

As of Tuesday night, the fire has burned 225 acres and is 20 percent contained.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.