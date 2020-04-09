Andrea Coffey

Andrea L. Coffey (76) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on March 27, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1943 in Yakima, WA to Andrew and Alice (Malloy) Knapp. Annie spent her childhood in Naches, WA before moving with her family to Onaway, ID. Annie graduated from Potlatch High School with the class of 1961.

In 1969 Annie married Donald Coffey, and she stayed home to take care of her children. In 1974 the family moved to the Benewah Lake near St. Maries, ID area where Annie and her mother Alice Nearing purchased the Benewah Resort. The area was a wonderful place for her children to grow up. After 6 years of running the Resort and living in that area, the family moved into St. Maries. Annie went to work as a Cashier for Excel Foods and later Safeway. She also worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant for Benewah Community Hospital. After many years at the hospital, she went to work at Harvest Foods in their Customer Service Booth. In 1999 Annie was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forced her into retirement in 2000.

Before her Parkinson’s took over, Annie enjoyed oil painting, crocheting, knitting, sewing, quilting, reading, and singing in the church choir. She was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church. Annie enjoyed spending time with her family, specifically her grandchildren.

Annie is survived by her children Darrin Pettibone of California, Michael (Brandi) Coffey of Boise, ID, and Aja (Mark) St. John of St. Maries, ID; siblings Roger Knapp of Oregon and Janice Noddin of California; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 5 nieces.

At Annie’s request, there will be no services.

