May, Swingrover and Smith lead in Coeur d’Alene School Board races

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The votes are coming in for the Coeur d’Alene School Board members.

Lisa May leads Allie Anderton by 440 votes for Coeur d’Alene School District Zone 1.

Lindsey Swingrover leads Lesli Bjerke by 306 votes for Coeur d’Alene School District Zone 4.

Rebecca Smith leads Glen Campbell by 304 votes for Coeur d’Alene School District Zone 5.

Earlier this year, two members of the Board of Trustees for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools stepped down. Chair Jennifer Brumley, who served Zone 4, and Trustee Tambra Pickford, who served Zone 3, left the board in early October.

According to Idaho law, Tambra Pickford’s position must be filled within 90 days by someone in Zone 3. Only a person qualified to appoint the position can do so. Morrisroe says he would like to see the application window for Pickford’s position through mid-November in order to get past the November election.

