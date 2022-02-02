An inch of snow expected Wednesday night – Mark

Happy Groundhog Day!

The rodent says we’re in for another six weeks of winter and today sure feels like that’s the case.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Spokane and into Idaho.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

It’ll be a cloudy day

Light snow starts tonight around 8 p.m.

Rain is moving in Friday afternoon

This cold comes to an end with a warmer weekend

We’ll be in the teens for a good portion of today and that snow arrive after dinnertime.

High pressure is here but we are seeing some sunshine before clouds move in with light snow later tonight. About an inch is expected.

Thursday will be cloudy and warm, rain/snow comes Friday, then we get back to dry weather with normal temperatures into next week.