An exclusive inside look at one of the most expensive homes for sale in Idaho

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. — One of the most expensive homes in Idaho is up for sale right now on Lake Coeur d’Alene. The price for the home is a whopping $27 million.

They call it a luxury home for a reason. At the price tag of $27 million, you get all the bells and whistles of a typical home and then some.

“It really is a pretty special playground for somebody,” said Greg Rowley, realtor.

The home has been on the market for about two months now, though, Rowley is confident it’ll be off the market soon.

“While it’s grand and it’s fine, you could also envision yourself living here,” Rowley said. “It doesn’t feel like you need to kick off your shoes and wear gloves while you’re cooking dinner.”

The multi-million dollar home is complete with a hot tub, plenty of outdoor seating and a massive game room overlooking the lake. The home also has a full bar with a wine cellar that can hold more than 600 bottles.

“This might be the coolest entertaining space that I have ever been in,” Rowley said. “You’ve got the sunken bar, you’ve got the glass wine room, all kind of underneath this incredible fireplace.”

The home on Lake Coeur d’Alene is 8,700 square feet with four bedrooms and four-and-half bathrooms in the main house. The property also has a guest house and a private beach.

Homeowners can enjoy the luxurious bathrooms and a kitchen with a $60,000 La Cornue stove.

“You feel like you’re in a TV show when you’re cooking in a kitchen like this,” Rowley said. “It’s like a kitchen stadium on the Food Network.”

Throughout the home, you’ll notice high-end intricate details. For example, the master bedroom has leather wallpaper.

“I’ve only seen a couple houses in my life selling high-end homes with wall treatments made of leather,” Rowley said.

The fully-furnished house has three outdoor kitchens, along with a number of outdoor living spaces.

“The wine cellar is completely stocked,” Rowley said. “All the way down to linens, dishes, silverware, and things. It is completely turn-key and you’re going to walk into something that all you need is a toothbrush and a change of clothes.”

As of Thursday morning, this house was the most expensive house for sale in Idaho. Another house near Worley on Lake Coeur d’Alene hit the market for 30-million dollars.

READ: This Coeur d’Alene lakefront mansion is the most expensive home in Idaho and it’s up for sale

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.