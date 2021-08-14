An “Excessive Heat Warning” and an “Air Quality Alert”? Looks like an indoorsy weekend – Kris

Summers are short in the Inland Northwest, and it’s almost unbearable to lose another precious weekend to wildfire smoke. It’s not easy finding indoor things to do in August. Maybe this will be the year I get my back-to-school shopping done early? Unfortunately, the smoke is going to be with us to varying degrees through Sunday. Expect the Air Quality Index to stay in the “Unhealthy” or even “Very Unhealthy” range. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Monday morning for the Inland Northwest. The smoke has been keeping the temperatures down about 5 degrees, but it is still hot. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING as been extended through Sunday. Expect highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

A highly-anticipated cold front arrives Sunday night or Monday morning, with the hope for cooler, clearer air. Afternoon temperatures on Monday will drop about 10 degrees or more. There’s a slight chance of showers on Tuesday. As winds become more northerly late Tuesday, the smoke might find it’s way back into the Spokane area, but there are a lot of unknowns when forecasting smoke. Meanwhile, temperatures will warm to above average readings by the end of next workweek, however, it looks like we’ll stay in the 80s.