An easy August forecast; sunny, warm and clear -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Good morning and happy Wednesday! It is August 26. Congratulations! You have made it to mid-work week. Today, we’ll have one of the easiest forecasts around. Conditions will be warm, sunny and clear.

Expect blue skies for today and tomorrow. Warm temperatures, but not too hot. We’ll be in the mid 80s today in Spokane. North Idaho will see temperatures slightly cooler into the low 80s. For Omak and Lewiston, afternoon highs will be in the low 90s.

HEAT SAFETY:

Drink water, stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or above)

NEVER leave any children or pets in the car for any amount of time

Check on elderly neighbors

Be mindful of where you’re walking your pet. Pavement will be very hot, too hot, for your pet’s paws

Make sure pets have plenty of water

If you have outdoor pets, consider bringing them inside with the A/C and electric fans to cool down during the afternoon

Be mindful of fire prevention! Know your burn restrictions

We’ve improved in air quality since yesterday morning. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene are back in the green.

Towards Lewiston, Pullman and Moscow, air quality is in the moderate level.

Today is International/National Dog Day! Enjoy your pup today in this beautiful August weather.

