An eastern WA astronaut could be the first woman on the Moon

BREVARD CO., Florida — The first woman to land on the Moon could be from eastern Washington.

NASA has announced the first 18 astronauts to make up the Artemis Team, which will pave the way for mankind- and womankind’s- return to the Moon by 2024.

Of the astronauts listed, two are from eastern Washington.

Anne McClain may have spent more than 200 days on the International Space Station and completed two spacewalks, but the Spokane native is a Zag at heart.

Then there’s Richland native Kayla Barron, also chosen to participate. Barron is a U.S. Navy lieutenant who studied systems engineering and nuclear engineering, served aboard the USS Maine, and served as the flag aide to the superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy.

As members of the Artemis Team, McClain and Barron will study the lunar surface and, alongside international partners, will help lead the way for a safe and sustainable return to the moon and, eventually, Mars.

“At NASA, we have always answered the innate call to go. Now, we’re returning to the Moon under the Artemis program to learn to live and work on another world for the benefit of humanity,” it reads on NASA’s website.

They have not yet determined who the first woman to land on the Moon will be. You can get to know the full team HERE.

