‘An attack on democracy itself’; Gov. Inslee condemns breach on U.S. Capitol

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee condemned the extremist storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, calling it an “attack on democracy itself,” and saying it was fueled by misinformation and incitement from President Trump.

Inslee released the following statement:

“The siege of the U.S. Capitol was an attack on democracy itself. It was fueled, precipitated and induced by the unrelenting and totally discredited lies of Donald Trump and his lackeys in Congress.

The members of Washington’s congressional delegation, their staff and all who serve in the Capitol should never fear for their safety in carrying out the people’s work.

But know this — democracy will not be denied. The ship of state will sail on. Our nation will persevere and a new president will take office.

And it is our fondest hope that those who have enabled Donald Trump will be touched by the better angels of their nature, and find the courage to stand up for our most precious gift of democracy and the institutions that have preserved it for centuries.”