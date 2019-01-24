Amy Maxine Steele-Ranni

Amy Maxine Steele-Ranni, 64, of Oldtown, Idaho went to be with the other angels in heaven, at her home on January 13, 2019.

Amy was born in Princeton, Missouri on April 19, 1954 to her parents Kenneth Johnson and Barbara Padilla. Amy grew up in Santa Cruz, CA with her family and many friends. She met her first husband, Ronald Steele, and they married and moved to the Priest River, ID area to raise their 5 children.

Amy was an active member of the community where she volunteered in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and many other community activities. She loved enhancing the lives of children which inspired her to become a pre-school teacher for almost 20 years. She was full of love and touched the lives of so many.

In 1999, Amy married the love of her life, and current husband, Elmer “Moe” Ranni and they enjoyed gardening and spending as much time as possible with her children, grandchildren and great grandchild. Amy spent her retirement (2016) knitting and crafting for her family and friends. Amy was a devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to everyone.

Amy is survived by her loving husband of 20 years (Moe) and her five children; Shane Steele (Bothell , WA), Seth Steele (Rathdrum, ID), Jeb Steele (Deer Park, WA), Eben Steele (Newport, WA), and Amanda Steele (Spokane Valley, WA), who together gave Amy 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchild to share her overabundance of love with. She is also survived by her siblings; Edward Johnson (CA), Barry Johnson (WA), Rene Sommer (WA), Vicki Allen (WA), Leslie Chrisman (WA), and William “Billy” Chrisman (WA).

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Barbara Chrisman, Step Father, Leslie Chrisman Sr., Grandmother, Maxine Collier, and her Step Mother, Dorothy Johnson.

The family invites everyone to join them, along with Pastor Dave Miller, in a Service of Remembrance at House of The Lord (located at 754 Silver Birch Lane, Oldtown, ID 83822), on Saturday January 19th at 11:00 am. A potluck gathering will be held immediately following the service. The family asks for everyone to please wear or carry something tye dyed in remembrance of Amy.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

