Amtrak train derailed in Montana

HAVRE, Mont. — Emergency responders are on the scene of an Amtrak train derailment near Havre, Montana.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. The train was between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana.

This is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago with a stop in Spokane.

We’re working to confirm more information and update this story as we learn more.

