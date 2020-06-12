Ammon Bundy, Rep. Matt Shea to speak at ‘Liberate America’ event at Kootenai Co. Fairgrounds

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Ted S. Warren/AP

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — Watchdog group North Idaho Exposed is holding an event they are calling “Liberate America” this Saturday.

According to a YouTube video from North Idaho Exposed, the event is intended to create a “communications network to dispatch people to assist local business owners or families being oppressed by a tyrannical government.”

The event is being held the same day that Idaho enters phase 4 of its reopening plan, which resumes the majority of business operations, meetings and gatherings across the state.

The event will feature a variety of guest speakers including Ammon Bundy, Tom Deweese, Idaho Rep. Heather Scott and Washington Rep. Matt Shea.

The event is free and will feature food, live music and an auction. The event is being held at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds and will run from noon to 10 p.m.

RELATED: Protesters to march through downtown Spokane again on Sunday

READ: Idaho to enter phase 4 of reopening plan on Saturday

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.